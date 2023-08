Константин Владимирович Церазов: «В 2021 году на рынках будет преобладать оптимизм»

The coronavirus pandemic that brought down the markets has reset the global economy, forcing central banks to take stimulus measures to overcome the crisis. In the spring, panic came to the markets, during the sales in mid-March, the Moscow Exchange index collapsed by 35% since the beginning of the year. However, the drawdown was quickly bought out, and at the end of 2020, the Moscow Exchange index, according to analysts from Otkritie Bank, updated its maximum, soaring to 3,289 points, and grew by 8%, while the RTS index, against the backdrop of the weakening ruble, fell by 10, 4%.